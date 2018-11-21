‘13pc people without toilet in country’

LAHORE: Public Health Engineering Department, UNICEF, and NGOs jointly organised an event on World Toilet Day 2018.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Aslam Iqbal, Minister of Energy and Environment Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Minister of Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan were the chief guests of the event.

Additional Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, Punjab Salman Yousaf gave welcome notes, Miss Shazia Shaheen (Head of Programmes, SPO) delivered a key note speech of the day. Different departments like UNICEF, Public Health presented the situation of sanitation in Pakistan as 13% people have not toilet facility, 79 million people lack decent toilets by giving presentations on SDGs and right to safe sanitation and Un-finished Agenda; ODF and Nature based Solutions.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said it was time to resolve public issues and the government was trying to resolve basic issues. At the end, Mubarak Ali Sarwar presented a vote of thanks to all participants.

micro-finance: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that financial stability through micro-finance is a laudable step and provision of opportunities for self employment is a big national service.

He said this while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held under the aegis of Akhuwat at Darbar Mian Mir on Tuesday. He appreciated the distribution of small loans by the Akhuwat and offered his all-out cooperation in the noble cause. He said that distribution of 4.4 crore rupees among 1,500 beneficiaries would help them become economically stable.

Abdul Aleem Khan said small businesses and cottage industry could benefit the country. Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Sakib said Akhuwat had been providing need-based interest-free loans to people for the last 18 years.

foreign investment’: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim has said Punjab investment climate is better than other provinces and is viewed best province for business and investment.

In a meeting with Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif, the minister said the Punjab government was doing automation of taxation and online registration of the properties to make the province attractive to investment.

LGH: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has promised to solve issues pertaining to Lahore General Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, especially resolving issues relating to campus and hostels and residential colonies for doctors and staff for which land would be provided on priority.

The minister said this while talking to the media at Lahore General Hospital where she inspected different sections. The minister reached emergency department of Lahore General Hospital without any intimation and enquired about the facilities being provided there.

Seerat conference: Punjab Planning and Development Department organised Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) conference here on Tuesday. Addressing the conference, Tabjeel Ashraf Cheema, Director General (M&E), paid tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and highlighted how ‘we can follow in his footsteps’.

Chief guest Prof Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, a member of Rot-e-Halal Committee, discussed various aspects of the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).