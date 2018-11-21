Two stabilisation centres for malnourished kids set up

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated two stabilisation centres for malnourished children here on Tuesday.

Both stabilisation centres established at Kahina Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), respectively are meant for rehabilitation of such children who were identified as “malnourished” in the province wide survey conducted in October.

The minister met the children who have been fed with multi-minerals under IRMNCH & Nutrition Programme Punjab and now has been declared as rehabilitated. “A major milestone has been achieved today. We are now on the way towards destination of healthy society. Number of stabilisation centres has increased to 52 from 42 and in the next phase the number would increase to 100. Malnutrition was a big problem in Pakistan and major reason was little or no knowledge about balanced diet,” said Yasmin Rashid. She emphasised the mothers that balanced diet during the first two years of infants was necessary for stable growth of young ones. Meanwhile, the Health Minister after inaugurating the stabilisation centre at LGH also visited various departments of the hospital including emergency. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institution (PGMI) Professor Muhammad Tayyab and MS LGH Dr Mehmood Salahuddin briefed her about situation of largest health facility in Punjab in neurology. She directed that number of stretchers and wheelchairs should be increased with growing number of patients. revenue: Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwer chaired a meeting at Board of Revenue’s committee room here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by secretary Revenue Naveed Haider Sherazi, Secretaries S&C, S&R, Colonies, DG PDMA and all members of the department.

The meeting discussed issues like resistance to cultural change by revenue administration, acute shortage of offices, transport and residences for staff, high turnover of skilled HR and issues of corruption, ambiguity of tax payments with FBR, Introduction of new technologies and need for perpetual funding.