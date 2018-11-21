1,396 Eid Milad processions to appear today

Rawalpindi : Under tight security arrangements, as many as 1,396 big and small Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would appear from different parts of Rawalpindi today (Wednesday) to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The faithful on foot and also riding on different kinds of motor vehicles including wagons, buses, trucks, taxis, cars, motorbikes and even cycles will take part in the processions. ‘Langars’ and ‘sabeels’ would also be arranged at different points along the route of the procession, where tea, ‘qehwa’ and ‘sherbet’ would be served to the participants. The majority of processions would gather at Jamia Masjid Road from where these would move through traditional routes, including Jamia Masjid Road, Banni, Asghar Mall Road, Trunk Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Sarafa Bazaar and Raja Bazaar. A big gathering of followers would offer 'Zohr' prayers at Fawara Chowk. The processions would continue till late night. Some processions would gather at Fawara Chowk and Eidgah Sharif and finally culminate at Jamia Masjid Road where religious scholars would address the gathering.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, Dr Umar Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen reviewed security arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Tuesday. They have visited different areas and expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements. The main processions in the city would be taken out from Eidgah Sharif, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Banni, Asghar Mall and Bagh Sardaran. The other big and small processions from different areas of Bakramandi, Chur, Adiala Road, Gulistan Colony, Pindora, Humak, Gora Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Safdarabad, Dhoke Syedan, Misriyal, Muslim Town, Arya Muhallah, Muhallah Naik Alam etc. would join the in main procession.

According to religious scholars, the followers would recite 'Naats' and present 'Darood-o-Salam' during the processions all the way to pay homage the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him). The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajraan, members of District Peace Committee (DPC) and Milad Committees would also take part in the procession and would assist the police officials to ensure security of the participants. Over 4,000 police officials would cover processions, while the main procession would be guarded by around 1,500 police officials. Police would also be assisted by traffic wardens, Mehfooz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers would ensure fool proof security to public on this occasion.

CPO Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsen said that security officials would monitor Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions at different localities. CCTV cameras have been installed along sensitive routes of the processions, he claimed. Police officials would also be deployed on rooftops of buildings for giving security cover, he said.