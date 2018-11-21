close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Assistance to farmers

Newspost

November 21, 2018

The prime minister announced last month that the sugarcane crushing season will start from November 15. The decision was taken to save sugarcane farmers from losses. However, according to a media report, the sugar mills (except one in Sindh) have not started the crushing season to date. This delay is likely to cause huge losses to farmers.

The federal government must take notice of this unjust delay. The authorities should direct the sugar mills to start the crushing of sugarcane at the earliest. This will help save the farmers from huge losses besides paving the way for the timely sowing of wheat on the vacated land.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

