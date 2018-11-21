close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
The unpredictable

November 21, 2018

The poor performance of the Pakistani team in the fourth innings of the first Test match played between Pakistan and New Zealand shows how bad our team performs when it is under pressure. The team lost the match in which it had a clear lead. The PCB should work on instilling confidence in players. A team should be well prepared to handle difficult situations and must put up a great fight to win a match.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

