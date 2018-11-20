Rs4,433m Zakat budget approved

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council has approved Rs 4,433 million Zakat budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

According to a handout the approval was accorded in a meeting of provincial Zakat and Ushr Council headed by its chairman Justice (retd) Akhtar Hassan and Co-Chairman Minister Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika.

Secretary, Zakat and Usher, Aamir Zamir, MPAs Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Saeed Akbar Khan, Ahmed Shah Khagga, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Ms Saleem Bibi, Ms Aysha Iqbal and representatives of various government departments attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that funds would be released to district Zakat committees, hospitals and other institutions in two installments and first installment would be released immediately to provide relief to deserving persons. Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council has increased salary of Zakat paid staff. Funds have been allocated for subsistence allowance, vocational educational stipends, and hospitals. Ramadan and Eid grant, general educational stipends, madrassas, healthcare, visually impaired persons, self-employment scheme, social rehabilitation and patients of leprosy.