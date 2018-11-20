Zero-tolerance for corruption, injustice: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to overcome the menace of corruption and injustice along with eradication of land grabbing.

New Pakistan is our destination, he said, adding that people will get basic facilities of life at their doorsteps in the new Pakistan. According to a handout, he stated this while talking to different delegations who called on him Monday. The chief minister said that creation of new employment opportunities is the mission of PTI government. Different steps are being taken to achieve this purpose and private sector is being encouraged for durable industrial growth. This would help to achieve more and more earning opportunities which will help to strengthen the economy. He reiterated that Punjab province would play the role of a vanguard to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan and societal change which were dreamt by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Different facilities of life, including proper healthcare, quality education and clean drinking water etc are the fundamental rights of every human being and provision of these facilities to everyone will be ensured, he added.

Everybody will have to work hard to keep the country moving on the road of development and prosperity and national interest will have to be given preference over anything else, he added. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to make Pakistan a self-reliant State by wriggling it out of crisis. Nothing will be allowed to hinder the process of development of a new Pakistan because ordinary citizens will be prosperous and indigent strata will be made strong and powerful, he said.

He said a policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted to overcome the menace of corruption and injustice along with eradication of land grabbing. In a short span of time, the PTI government has made such wonderful steps which have not been taken by any government during the last 70 years. He vowed that the golden principles of supremacy of merit, transparency, austerity and rule of law will be the symbols of new Pakistan. Talking with reference to his recent visits to DG Khan and Multan, the chief minister said that resources were turned away in the past and problems of DG Khan and other backward areas were ignored. As a result, these areas succumbed to deprivations and backwardness but now, the resources have been moved towards backward areas for their development. He assured that every backward tehsil of the Punjab province, including Taunsa will be brought on a par with developed areas and within next few years, these localities will be known as developed areas of the province. He deplored that southern Punjab districts have remained backward for the last many decades adding that the PTI government would ensure provision of basic facilities of life to southern Punjab.

children’s rights: Usman Buzdar has said that protection of children’s rights is a collective responsibility of us all, because they are the most precious asset and a symbol of bright future of the country. In his message issued here on Monday regarding Children’s Day being observed on Tuesday (today), the chief minister said that proper education and training inculcates necessary self-confidence and courage in the children. That is why; different steps are being taken to protect the rights of the children. Protection of rights of the children and adoption of necessary steps for their secure future is our priority.

The government is working for the protection of the children rights by treating it as an important mission, he added. He said that mission of protection of rights of the children also requires durable partnership between the government and the private sector.