Father of slain journalist seeks CJP’s help

MARDAN: The father of a slain journalist, who was killed by his relatives in Karachi in 2008, has appealed to the CJP to help arrest the accused in the murder case. Talking to the media persons at the Mardan Cress Club on Monday, Ajab Said, a resident of Swabi district, said his son Tariq Saeed, who was an Islamabad-based journalist, was killed by the accused Chiragh Said and Bakhtawar Said in Karachi in 2008.