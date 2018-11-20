Customs clearing agents end strike at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: All Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association ended the token strike and restarted clearing process of export and import goods at Torkham border on Monday. A meeting of the clearing agents association with Customs officials was held at the Customs House in Peshawar.

The president of All Torkham Clearing Agents Association, Zarqeeb Shinwari, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran, Collector Saeed Jadoon Wazir, Assistant Collector Torkham, Sajid Mohmand; Tehsildar Passport at Torkham Shakeel Burki and officials of National Logistics Cell attended the meeting. The Customs officials and the association office-bearers agreed to resolve the issues of clearing agents at the Torkham border. Confirming the development, Zarqeeb Shinwari said they were assured by the Customs high-ups of resolving their issues and facilitating the clearing agents.

Later, Zarqeeb flanked by Aftab Shinwari and Hayat Nazir Shinwari visited Landikotal Press club. He told reporters that Pakistan Customs official had accepted their demands. It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit, vegetables and other food items have been stranded on both sides of Torkham for four days.