Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
18 female weightlifters picked for SAG training camp

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

LAHORE: The selection committee of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation selected 18 female weightlifters for national training camp for South Asian Games (SAG) to be held at Nepal in 2019.

The selection committee comprised Hafiz Imran Butt as Chairman, Ms. Nuzhat Jabeen, M Ilyas Butt, Ali Aslam Ch as members and Amjid Amin Butt as Secretary announced camp trainees after conducting trials at Railway Stadium, Lahore.

All affiliated units of PWLF sent their best players for these trials in all 10 Body Weight categories. Tough competitions were seen among various categories. Following Women Weightlifters have been selected for National Training Camp to be organized by Pakistan Sports Board at Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

Following Women Weightlifter has been selected for the First phase of National Training Camp; Sawera Farooq (Railway), Sybil Sohail (Wapda), Veronika Sohail (Punjab), Saima Shahzad (Wapda), Amna Aslam (Army), Saniha Ghafoor (Railway), Sheetal Asif (Army), Neelam Riaz (Wapda), Rukhsar Yaqoob (Army), Sana Liaqat (Army), Sonia Azmat (Railway), Twinkle Sohail (Railway), Rabbia Razzaq (Wapda), Rafia Shaheen (Army), Zara Zubair (Army), Saira Bano (Wapda), Razaia Parveen (Wapda), Momina Arshad (Railway).

