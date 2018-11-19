Psychiatric moot ends

LAHORE: The International Psychiatric Conference concluded at a local hotel on Sunday, with recommendations for the government to take steps for ensuring services for the treatment of ever-growing mental health problems in the country.

The three-day moot organised by Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) formulated a number of recommendations in the light of input taken from experts from Pakistani and foreign experts: Creation of posts for psychiatrists at the district level was recommended as the existing posts were not enough to fulfil the requirements of such a huge population of Pakistan. Pakistan has one of the lowest patient-to-doctor ratio in mental health in the world i.e. one psychiatrist for more than half a million people. It recommended incorporating child, genetics and forensic psychiatry services in the existing mental health system by introducing their fellowship and degree programmes. It also recommended introduction of psychiatry as a major subject at the undergraduate level.