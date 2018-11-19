close
November 19, 2018
AFP
November 19, 2018
S Africa president to pay back $35,000 campaign funds

World

Share

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will pay back $35,000 donated to his campaign fund by a firm with links to his son after admitting he misled parliament, an official said. Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on fighting corruption after his predecessor Jacob Zuma was mired in graft scandals that finally led to his ousting earlier this year. Ramaphosa had told parliament that the payment in October 2017 was to his son Andile for consultancy work for Bosasa, a company that has contracts with government institutions. But Ramaphosa later admitted it was a donation towards his own campaign last year to become leader of the ruling ANC party, a hard-fought battle in which he beat Zuma’s chosen candidate.

