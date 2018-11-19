close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Illegal visa consultancy firm owner held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested an owner of a visa consultancy firm in Kharain, Gujrat, on charges of running the business without a licence. The FIA arrested the accused, Sajjad Ahmad, in a raid on a visa consultancy firm located on

GT Road, Kharain. He was in business of Italian visa consultancy without any permit from the authorities concerned. FIA seized a large number of birth certificates, marriage certificates and Italian visa documents computers and laptops from his place. A case has been registered against the accused.

Comments

