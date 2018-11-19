Illegal visa consultancy firm owner held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested an owner of a visa consultancy firm in Kharain, Gujrat, on charges of running the business without a licence. The FIA arrested the accused, Sajjad Ahmad, in a raid on a visa consultancy firm located on
GT Road, Kharain. He was in business of Italian visa consultancy without any permit from the authorities concerned. FIA seized a large number of birth certificates, marriage certificates and Italian visa documents computers and laptops from his place. A case has been registered against the accused.
