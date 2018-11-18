close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
November 18, 2018
Saifullah to continue as PTF chief

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan has retained his post as the president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for the second tenure running as no panel or candidate filed nomination papers against him or his panel till the expiry of the deadline. The November 24 elections are now a mere formality.

The deadline set by the PTF for filing nomination papers for the posts of president, secretary and treasurer was November 17, 12:00 noon. Saifullah’s panel was the only one that filed the nomination papers.

Col (r) Gul Rehman will be the new secretary while Khalil Ahmad has retained his post as treasurer.

“I am thankful to all those who have reposed trust in me. All members, associations and departments have shown their full confidence in me by not filing nomination papers against my panel,” Saifullah said while talking to ‘The News’.

He said the PTF’s Annual General Meeting would be held on November 24 as scheduled to officially announce the details of the elections.

Saifullah’s second term in office will start once he gets a vote of confident from the AGM. “I will unveil my future plans once I get the vote of confidence,” he said.

