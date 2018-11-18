Qul today

PESHAWAR: Qul for Major (r) Muhammad Jehangir Khan, who passed away on Friday after brief illness, will be held today (Sunday) at 12 noon at his residence in Yousafabadi, Darmangae, Warsak Road, Peshawar.

He was the elder brother of former vice chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Azmat Hayat Khan.