Former DIG gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Naeem Kakar was killed on Saturday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him at Zargoon Road, police said.

Kakar was critically injured in the firing and succumbed to his wounds at the Combined Military Hospital, DIG Abur Razzaq Cheema said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector-General of Balochistan police. The chief minister has also directed law enforcers to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits.

The incident follows the recent abduction and killing of superintendent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar. The police officer had gone missing in Islamabad last month and his dead body was found in a remote area of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier this week.

Several police officials and law enforcement agencies personnel have fallen victim to terrorism and killings in Balochistan province this year.

At least 29 people, including six policemen and two children, were martyred in a suicide blast outside a polling station near Eastern Bypass in Quetta in the July 25 general election.

In February, two policemen were martyred in a targeted attack on the convoy of a police officer.