close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Nawaz, family meet Shahbaz at NAB Lahore office

Top Story

November 18, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family met Shahbaz Sharif at the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday. Nawaz was accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Safdar, and Shahbaz Sharif's wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, and son Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. The meeting continued for an hour and a half. Shahbaz, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Punjab chief minister, is under a 14-day physical remand given to the NAB in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story