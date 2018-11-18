Nawaz, family meet Shahbaz at NAB Lahore office

LAHORE: The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family met Shahbaz Sharif at the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday.

Nawaz was accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Safdar, and Shahbaz Sharif's wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, and son Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. The meeting continued for an hour and a half.

Shahbaz, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Punjab chief minister, is under a 14-day physical remand given to the NAB in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.