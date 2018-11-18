Sindh Madressatul Islam University organizes its second convocation

KARACHI: The second convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) was held at the Convention Centre of the Golf Club, DHA, in which 271 students in five disciplines were conferred with bachelors and masters degrees.

Governor of Sindh, Mr. Imran Ismail, and provincial minister for women development, Syeda Shehla Raza, awarded gold and silver medals to 15 meritorious students.

Governor Imran Ismail said he felt it honour for him to be present at the convocation of an educational institution where Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early education and where the father of the nation spent most of his academic life’s years.

“No other educational institution could be more prestigious than the Sindh Madressatul Islam University where my leader, the founrder of Pakistan, had been enrolled with,” said the Governor of Sindh.

He advised the students who had completed their education at the SMIU to chase their dreams as they liked, but those dreams should not be dreamed without Pakistan.

He said the country had produced great brains, yet, a dominant majority of them would migrate to other countries at the expense of the country’s loss.

He said the outgoing students owed a lot to the country and it was the payback time.

He said loving and contributing better things to the country was part of the partnership every citizen had with one’s motherland. He added the students should enter into various fields including economy, politics and arts etc. and set examples for the world.

Vice Chancellor, SMIU, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh thanked the governor who chose the university as the first to preside over its convocation after assuming the office.***