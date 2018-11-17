Naval Staff College participants visit ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Participants of Naval Staff College including student officers from friendly countries visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR, interacted with the delegation on role of media in fifth generation warfare, the ISPR said. Major General Asif Ghafoor highlighted the hybrid threat, its implications and response through lens of information operations. He appreciated the role of Pakistani media as part of comprehensive national response to the challenges being confronted by Pakistan.