close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MS
Mohi Shah
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Army dominate in men, Wapda in women National Athletics

National

MS
Mohi Shah
November 17, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Army dominated men while Wapda continued to dictate terms in women events of the 49th National Athletics Championship that got underway at the Jinnah Stadium on Friday.

In women category, Rabia Ashiq (5000m-43:15.29), Fatmia Hussain (Javelin throw-39.13sec), Rabia Ashiq (800m-2.25.65), Zeenat Perveen (shot put-11.93m), Sahib-e-Asra (100m-11.60) and (400m-55.38sec) won gold medals for Wapda. For PAF Shamsul Haq won discus throw gold.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan