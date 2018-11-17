Army dominate in men, Wapda in women National Athletics

ISLAMABAD: Army dominated men while Wapda continued to dictate terms in women events of the 49th National Athletics Championship that got underway at the Jinnah Stadium on Friday.

In women category, Rabia Ashiq (5000m-43:15.29), Fatmia Hussain (Javelin throw-39.13sec), Rabia Ashiq (800m-2.25.65), Zeenat Perveen (shot put-11.93m), Sahib-e-Asra (100m-11.60) and (400m-55.38sec) won gold medals for Wapda. For PAF Shamsul Haq won discus throw gold.