Big win for Islamabad Gymkhana in ICA cricket

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Gymkhana crushed Islamabad Greeners by 233 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship match here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Friday.

Islamabad Gymkhana’s Khurram hit 101-ball 183 and Awais Khan scored 111 off 102 balls to pile up huge total of 351 in 40 overs.

Scores in brief: At Marghzar Cricket Ground: Islamabad Gymkhana 351-6 in 40 overs (Khurram 183, Awais Khan 118; M Ali Qureshi 2-53, Shehzad Masih 2-62). Islamabad Greeners 118 in 21.4 overs (Muhammad Usman 37, Muhammad Ashir 34; Hashim Malik 5-21, Imran Ali 3-40).

At Al-Muslim Club Ground: All Youngsters 193-9 in 35 overs (Muhammad Manzoor 53, Jabar Khan 37, Rizwan Akhtar 26; Saleem Khan 4-49, Osama Safdar 2-37). Capital Gymkhana 194-9 in 34.5 overs (Noor Ahmed 58 not out, Osama Safdar 44 not out, Syed Muhammad Ali 23; Muhammad Manzoor 4-33, Amir Hussain 2-25).

At Bhutto Cricket Ground: Quaid-e-Azam Club 242 in 31.5 overs (Asad Ali Kazmi 110, Wasim Qutab 45, Ajab Durrani 29; Inayat 3-29, Arif 2-29, Ch Adil 2-54). Muslim Club 89 in 25.3 overs (Shahzaib 25; Muhammad Umer 2-16, Muhammad Imran 2-20).