Two kidnapped in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A college student and a girl were kidnapped in separate here incidents on Friday. According to police, Irtaza, 18, went to his college on Kashmir Road and did not return. Momina Sharif, 21, went to a beauty parlour to work on Aziz Shaheed Road and did not come back home.

IMPOSTER ARRESTED: A youth was arrested who was attempting a paper in place of another person. According to police, Rehan Afzal was attempted a paper of intermediate examination at Govt Comprehensive High School in place of Usman.

2 BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police Friday arrested two bootleggers from different localities.

The police arrested accused Sohan Masih from Pully Topkhana and recovered 105 bottles of liquor and Rs 31,000 sale money from him. Accused Mukhtar was arrested from Jhangi village with 1.1kg hashish.