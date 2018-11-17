Sethi serves another notice on PCB chief

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Njam Sethi has served yet another legal notice rejecting the PCB’s reply to his notice.In his fresh notice Sethi has sought apology from PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

The notice served through a legal firm has referred to PCB November 9 reply stated that the PCB had no transparency and accountability policy till August 20, under which the board publishes PCB officials accounts on its website and even no approval of such a step was taken from the PCB governing board. The chairman PCB of that time had all the expenses and not Sethi in his personal capacity.