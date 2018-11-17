KRL hammer Navy in PPFL

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) surged to the summit after hammering Navy 3-0 as the third and final phase of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) got underway here at the KMC Stadium on Friday.

Izharullah emerged as hero for KRL as the front-runner struck twice in the 21st and 29th minute to put pressure on Navy who squandered a few chances.Zahid Umar completed the rout for KRL with a solid strike in the 75th minute.

The outcome enabled KRL to take their points to 25, just one point ahead of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) which have been a real threat to their rivals this season by playing superbly in Multan and Lahore rounds.

Meanwhile in the other outing at the same venue, Ansar Abbas hit four goals to enable former two-time winners Army crush Nushki’s Baloch FC 5-0.Ansar scored in the 15th, 77th, 85th minute and stoppage time to complete the rout. He was also joined on the score-sheet by Umair Waqar who slotted home in the 50th minute.

The win took Army to 22 points.Here at the KPT Stadium, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) faced tough time before recording a slender 1-0 win over Chaman’s Afghan FC to stretch their points to 14. Sher Mohammad hit the winner for the bankers in the 55th minute.

“We missed several chances,” NBP coach Nasir Ismail told ‘The News’. “We were missing our three main strikers due to injuries. We had good ball possession but when you will not play with your regular strength always you face hard time,” the coach said.

In the other clash at the same venue former four-time winners Wapda laboured hard before edging Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 1-0 to take their points to 23.In the tough game, eventually, Wapda scored the winner through Ahmed Faheem in the 90th minute to claim three crucial points.