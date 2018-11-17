Scholar Tariq Ramadan wins bail in France rape case

PARIS: Tariq Ramadan, a leading Islamic scholar held in France since February on charges he raped two women, on Thursday won conditional release after testifying in an appeals court. A Paris court ruled in favour of Ramadan after the 56-year-old Swiss academic made, who has been in custody since February 2, an impassioned argument for release. His bail was set at 300,000 euros ($340,000) and requires him to hand over his passport and report to police once a week. “Where would I flee to?” he asked in his hearing, his first public appearance since his incarceration. Ramadan denies charges he raped the women in 2009 and 2012. One accuser is a disabled woman identified in media reports as “Christelle” and the other is a feminist activist, Henda Ayari. But last month Ramadan was forced to drop assertions he had no sexual contact at all with the women after an expert recovered 399 text messages between him and “Christelle”, some of which detailed violent sexual fantasies. Ramadan subsequently said the sexual contact was “consensual”.