Sindh’s Moeed secures 400m silver medal

KARACHI: Sindh’s Abdul Moeed Baloch secured the silver medal in the 400m race of the 49th National Athletics Championship which commenced at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Friday.

Moeed, who has represented Pakistan at the junior level, clocked 47.56 to take the only medal for Sindh on the opening day of the championship, which was dominated by the athletes representing departments.

Olympian Mehboob Ali, Pakistan’s 400m specialist, defended his 400m title by clocking 46.49 seconds to claim gold. Sahib-e-Asra of WAPDA became the fastest woman athlete when she won the 100m sprint with a timing of 11.60 seconds.Uzair Rehman of Army clocked 10.66 to annex the 100m title.

International Rabia Ishaq of WAPDA claimed gold in the 10,000m and 800m women events of the competitions, which serve as trials for the camp which will be set up for the South Asian Games.Pakistan’s celebrated athlete Zeenat Parveen also retained her shot put title.

Rubab of Higher Education Commission (HEC) claimed high jump gold. International Maria Maratab of Army annexed the triple jump crown. Mohammad Ikram of WAPDA got 800m gold with 1:52.26.