British Council official meets Punjab minister

LAHORE: The British Council Pakistan country head of external relations, Muhammad Ali, called on Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, various matters came under discussion. Murad Raas apprised Muhammad Ali of different initiatives and reforms agenda of the Schools Education Department for diverse reforms in the government managed schools so that the students get world-class education.

Meanwhile, various provincial ministers also visited the office of Murad Raas in Civil Secretariat and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Murad Raas briefed the ministers on the reforms plan for providing best educational facilities to the students.