Will get answers to all questions from Afghanistan: Shaharyar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi Thursday said in the Senate that the government would make an example of those who were behind the killing of SP Tahir Dawar and will get answers to all questions from Afghanistan.

However, the opposition rejected his statement and asked the government to explain to the nation how had this happened and who were behind this gory act. The opposition said the prime minister should come to the Parliament to answer questions on the issue.

“We are not here to listen to the Sultan Rahi-style dialogue,” Senator Javed Abbasi of the PML-N asserted. The senators proposed awarding medal to the slain officer posthumously on his bravery in fighting the menace of terrorism.

The opposition senators questioned why the government had not taken up the matter with the Afghan government, as the police officer was martyred on Afghan soil, wondering why the government was quiet on this serious issue. They called it a big failure of the government, which failed to protect a senior police officer in the federal capital, where top government functionaries also resided.

The minister partially blamed the past governments for not building the capacity of police and other law-enforcement agencies as well as the Islamabad ‘faulty’ Safe City Project cameras for the incident and that this raised a question mark on the performance of the police. Making a policy statement in the House, the minister said that some elements were trying to destabilise Pakistan. He said the case of the SP’s murder would be taken to its logical conclusion.