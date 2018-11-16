close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
AFP
November 16, 2018
League clubs set to use VAR from next season

Sports

AFP
November 16, 2018

LONDON: The Premier League is set to use the Video Assistant Referee system from next season after clubs “agreed in principle” to the move on Thursday.A formal request will now be made to the International Football Association Board and FIFA, the world governing body.

A statement from the Premier League said its testing programme would continue for the rest of the season, “with a continued emphasis on those Saturday afternoons which have several matches being played concurrently”.

