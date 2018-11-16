Woman hit to death

LAHORE: A 50-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in the Shahdra police limits. The victim identified as Perveen Bibi belonged to Jia Musa. She had come to Shahdra to see her relatives. On the day of the incident, she was hit by a Mazda and received injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

BODIES: The bodies of three women murdered in Shadbagh area were handed over to their family after autopsy. Police have yet to arrest the prime suspect despite the statement of the girl who survived the attack. Police registered a case against the gunman of prime suspect Sajawal instead of nominating him.