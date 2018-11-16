Lawless lawyers

This refers to the news report ‘LHC benches in Faisalabad, Gujranwala issue: Lawyers go violent in Faisalabad’ (November 15). It was extremely disappointing to see lawyers, who are considered the most educated and well read, behaving inappropriately. There is no denying the fact that their demand of having a Lahore High Court bench in Faisalabad is rational and deserving.

The increasing population of the country demands more courts so that people can get justice in a timely manner. To see the lawyers manhandling the DC, Faisalabad and disrupting the meeting he was conducting was disgusting to say the least. The lawyers who destroyed public property and misbehaved should be fined and suspended so that no lawyer behaves in a similar manner in the future. Otherwise, what is the difference between these lawyers and the young men who took part in the TLP dharna?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad