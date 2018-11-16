Bail of ex-VC Sargodha varsity, others rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of six suspects including former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University facing charges of minting millions of rupees after permitting establishment of the varsity’s sub-campuses at Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin in violation of rules and regulations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Waqas Rauf dismissed the bail petitions of six suspects including ex-VC Sargodha University Dr Akram Chaudhary, varsity’s former registrar Brigadier (retd) Rao Jamil Asghar, CEO Lahore sub-campus Mian Javed, Director Administration Lahore sub-campus Muhammad Akram, CEO, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus Waris Nadeem and his partner Naeem Mukhtar.

They were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier in October to complete its inquiry in the sub-campuses scam as per the directions given by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar while hearing a suo motu case on a petition of the students of private campuses of the university at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.