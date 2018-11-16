Geo Super to telecast live all matches of SA T20 Super League

KARACHI: South African T20 Super League (MSL) to be held in South Africa. It is scheduled to start from today (Friday) and finish on 16th December 2018. Six teams are scheduled to take part, playing a total of thirty-two matches. Pakistan’s first sports channel Geo Super will telecast all matches live for its Pakistani viewers.

In the opening encounter, Cape Town Blitz will host the Spartans. The final of the league will be played on 16 December 2018 and the league stages will follow a double round-robin format. After nearly 18 months of challenges, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is finally ready to kick off the inaugural Mzansi Super League 2018 on November 16.

CSA will feature some of the biggest names in International T20 cricket. Six teams will participate in the tournament where in every team will play each other twice before the playoffs. While the top team of the league will directly qualify for the final on December 16, the teams placed second and third will play an eliminator to earn a spot in the final.

MSL will consist of 32 fixtures scheduled to play across six venues. The final will be played in the home ground of the team that tops the league. The six teams that are participating in the tournament include Cape Town Blitz, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Durban Heat, Jozi Stars, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans.

Some of the biggest names in T20 cricket playing in the tournament include AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Jason Smith, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, JJ Smuts, Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Pakistan s Asif Ali among others.