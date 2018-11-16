SECP appoints 2 new commissioners

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the appointment two new commissioners.

The announcement was made by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry following a cabinet session on Thursday. Following the appointments, the SECP’s quorum of commissioners would be completed.

Later, the Finance Ministry confirmed that SECP Executive Director and Spokesperson Aamir Khan and Farrukh H Sabzwari, who has been associated with the capital market experience, have been approved for appointment as commissioners.

Khan has extensive experience, spanning almost 30 years covering banking, capital markets, structuring of financial solutions/products, leading national initiatives, business transformation, and regulatory reform. Since 2012, he has been serving as the executive director at the SECP.

Sabzwari has over 25 years of experience, in which he served as BMA Capital’s managing director equities, Credit Suisse Singapore director Asian equities sales, KASB Securities CEO in Karachi and VP Subcontinent sales with CLSA in NY.

Having spent more than 20 years covering the Asian Equities asset class from New York, Singapore and Karachi, Farrukh is well entrenched in Asian equities and more specifically frontier markets.