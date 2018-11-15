Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
7 POs among 110 held in Kohat search

National

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 110 suspected persons, including seven proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine facilitators, during search and strike operations in various areas in the district on Wednesday.

The official sources said the police launched search and strike operations in various parts of the district and made the arrests.

The official of the law-enforcement agencies also seized three Kalashnikovs, four other rifles, eight guns, two repeaters, 17 pistols, 980 cartridges, 19 kilograms of hashish and 14kgs of opium as well.

