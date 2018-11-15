Faran Sports advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Faran Sports registered 36-run victory over Dharampura Sports in a match of the East Zone T20 Cricket Championship.
Scores: Faran Sports 191-6 in 20 overs (Hassam Mehfooz 63, Asif Farooq 46, M Sohail 37*). Dharampura Sports 155-9 in 20 overs (M. Wajdan Amin got 2/23). In the second match Mughalpura Greeners by eight wickets. Scores: Sajid Memorial Club 49 all out in 13 overs (Waheedullah 6 for 10, Adil Sarwar 2 for 1). Mughalpura Greeners 50 for 2 in 7.3 overs.
LAHORE: Faran Sports registered 36-run victory over Dharampura Sports in a match of the East Zone T20 Cricket Championship.
Scores: Faran Sports 191-6 in 20 overs (Hassam Mehfooz 63, Asif Farooq 46, M Sohail 37*). Dharampura Sports 155-9 in 20 overs (M. Wajdan Amin got 2/23). In the second match Mughalpura Greeners by eight wickets. Scores: Sajid Memorial Club 49 all out in 13 overs (Waheedullah 6 for 10, Adil Sarwar 2 for 1). Mughalpura Greeners 50 for 2 in 7.3 overs.
Comments