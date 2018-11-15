Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Faran Sports advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

LAHORE: Faran Sports registered 36-run victory over Dharampura Sports in a match of the East Zone T20 Cricket Championship.

Scores: Faran Sports 191-6 in 20 overs (Hassam Mehfooz 63, Asif Farooq 46, M Sohail 37*). Dharampura Sports 155-9 in 20 overs (M. Wajdan Amin got 2/23). In the second match Mughalpura Greeners by eight wickets. Scores: Sajid Memorial Club 49 all out in 13 overs (Waheedullah 6 for 10, Adil Sarwar 2 for 1). Mughalpura Greeners 50 for 2 in 7.3 overs.

