Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

All-Pakistan Tennis main round begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The formal opening of the main round 3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Open championship 2018 will be held on Thursday. Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan will inaugurate the tournament at 2.45 pm.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the event, matches in the men’s singles qualifying 1st round were held.Results: Men’s singles 1st round: Kashif Hussain beat Naveed Zafar 8-2, Ayyaz Khan beat Muaz bin Waqas 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Musa Haroon 8-3, Zain Chaudhary beat Sohaib Waseem 8-3, Hammad Malik beat Shayaan 9-7, Haseeb Imran beat Wahab Khan 8-2, Hammad Ahmed beat Waqas Basit 8-3

Second qualifying round: Imran Bhatti beat Aakif Hussain 8-1, Kashanul Haq beat Kashif Hussain 8-0, Israr Gul beat Adnan Khan 8-0, Izhar Iftikhar beat Adnan bhatti 8-2, Nalain Abbas beat Abdullah Kareem 8-1, Ikram ullah beat Zain Ch 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Sharaiz Usman 8-2, Parbhat Kumar beat Faizan Fayyaz 8-5, Sikandar Hayat beat Shamoon patras 8-0, Farhanullah beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid 8-5, Hammad Ahmed beat Ehtishan Sattar 8-0, Ahmed Waqas beat Ghulam Shabbir 8-1.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports