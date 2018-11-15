All-Pakistan Tennis main round begins today

LAHORE: The formal opening of the main round 3rd Nayza All-Pakistan Open championship 2018 will be held on Thursday. Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan will inaugurate the tournament at 2.45 pm.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the event, matches in the men’s singles qualifying 1st round were held.Results: Men’s singles 1st round: Kashif Hussain beat Naveed Zafar 8-2, Ayyaz Khan beat Muaz bin Waqas 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Musa Haroon 8-3, Zain Chaudhary beat Sohaib Waseem 8-3, Hammad Malik beat Shayaan 9-7, Haseeb Imran beat Wahab Khan 8-2, Hammad Ahmed beat Waqas Basit 8-3

Second qualifying round: Imran Bhatti beat Aakif Hussain 8-1, Kashanul Haq beat Kashif Hussain 8-0, Israr Gul beat Adnan Khan 8-0, Izhar Iftikhar beat Adnan bhatti 8-2, Nalain Abbas beat Abdullah Kareem 8-1, Ikram ullah beat Zain Ch 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Sharaiz Usman 8-2, Parbhat Kumar beat Faizan Fayyaz 8-5, Sikandar Hayat beat Shamoon patras 8-0, Farhanullah beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid 8-5, Hammad Ahmed beat Ehtishan Sattar 8-0, Ahmed Waqas beat Ghulam Shabbir 8-1.