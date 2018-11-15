Kings sign Wasim Akram for PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Wednesday has announced the signing of legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram as their president for the fourth edition of the league. The owner of the franchise Salman Iqbal through his Twitter account made the announcement with excitement. Wasim was a part of the debutant Multan Sultans in the last edition of the PSL after spending the first two seasons with Islamabad United as mentor and coach. On Tuesday, Karachi Kings retained Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir and Colin Munro in the Platinum category as all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) finalized their retentions for the next edition of the league. The Player Draft of the fourth edition of PSL will be held on November 20 in Islamabad whereas the league is scheduled to kick off from February 14 in the UAE.