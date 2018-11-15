Oath-taking, prize distribution ceremonies held

Rawalpindi :Government Degree College for Women, Mohanpura held their oath-taking and prize distribution ceremonies, says a press release.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Professor Dr. Jahanzeb Khan; director (Colleges) of Rawalpindi division. Along with the chief guest, the principal of the institution Lubna Zafar presided the ceremony.

The function was organised by the proctorial board and student affairs committee. The coopering of the function was conducted by lecturer (English) Mrs. Roshan Amber.

The function started with recitation followed by naat. Afterwards, sashes were awarded by the chief guest and oaths were taken of the proctorial board of students as well as secretaries and additional secretaries of college societies. The proctorial board of students comprises of chief proctor from 4th year, vice president from 3rd year, general secretary from 2nd year, additional secretary from 1st year and a few more selected proctors from all classes. The secretaries and additional secretaries were from societies including Pak. Ideology, Islamic, Science, Sports, English and Urdu society.

After oath-taking, the chief guest awarded students with outstanding performance in both curricular as well as co-curricular activities.

These prizes were awarded to highest marks scored by students in annual board examination of BA and B.Sc. Shumaila Nazir and Mehwish Jahangir (4th year graduates with highest marks), Maryam Maqsood and Tanzeela Anwar (3rd year), F.A. and F.Sc. Wafa Noor and Kainat Baig (2nd year) and Mariam Khalid and Maham Nadeem (1st year).

Best student of the year (Shumaila Nazir), Best Na’at Khwa’n (Mehwish Jahangir), Best Student in Co-Curricular activities (Nimra Zahid), and 1st prize winners of Physics (Mariyam Tahir), Chemistry (Laiba Amir) and Fine Arts (Nimra Zahid) exhibition were also awarded with prizes.

The principal proceeded to present an honorary shield to Dr. Jahanzeb Khan. Then the chief guest addressed the students and appreciated the faculty especially the principal, and the principal followed the suit and thanked him in return. The ceremony was concluded with the national anthem.