Thu Nov 15, 2018
AFP
November 15, 2018
PCB U16 Cricket Stars Pentangular tourney from Nov 19

Sports

KARACHI: The Pepsi-PCB U16 Cricket Stars Pentangular Tournament 2018-19 will explode into action from November 19 in Faisalabad.Five teams namely Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh and Federal Capital will feature in the tournament.The final will be played on November 27 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

