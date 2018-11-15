Thu Nov 15, 2018
AFP
November 15, 2018
Hamilton cool on F1 expansion to new countries

Sports

November 15, 2018

LONDON: World champion Lewis Hamilton has questioned Formula One’s policy of organising races in new countries after this month’s announcement of the Vietnam Grand Prix.Hamilton told the BBC that he would prefer to see more stops in countries with a genuine racing tradition, rather than expanding to new markets.“On the racing side, I don’t know how important it is to go to new countries as such,” said Hamilton who sealed his fifth world title last month.“If you had the Silverstone Grand Prix and a London Grand Prix, it would be pretty cool.”

