PSG face fresh Financial Fair Play allegations

PARIS: UEFA said Wednesday that further examination of French giants Paris Saint-Germain’s alleged flaunting of Financial Fair Play rules would have to await a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In the latest revelation from Football Leaks, French sports daily L’Equipe said UEFA was considering ordering PSG to amend its accounts to drastically re-assess the value of its sponsorship contract with the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA).

The Qatari-owned club originally declared the contract to be worth 100 million euros in the financial years of 2013-2014 and 2014-2015.

L’Equipe said UEFA’s financial oversight body was now insisting that sum be reduced to 58 million euros.The effect of the change would be to plunge the French champions heavily into deficit, meaning they could fall foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. That would leave PSG facing UEFA penalties.

Under FFP rules, clubs cannot spend more than they earn in any given season and deficits must fall within a 30-million-euro limit over three seasons.