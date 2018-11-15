1st International Conference on Emerging Trends & Innovations in Education (iCETIE) at Sukkur IBA University

Sukkur: Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui has said that, the future of the education lies in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). He was addressing the concluding session of two day International Conference on Emerging Trends and Innovations in Education at the auditorium. The conference was organized the Education Department of Sukkur IBA University. The VC said, it is high time for overhauling our old syllabus, so as to make it in lines with the emerging trends and innovations. He said, at Sukkur IBA University we are already adhering to STEM in order to make our youngsters meet the challenges of 21st century. On this occasion, he briefed the audience about various initiatives of the university, saying, we are taking all our measures to transform our university into a world class institution. Later, he gave away souvenirs to the distinguished guests.

Earlier in his welcome address on the first day of the conference, the Registrar Sukkur IBA University Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand said, “our curriculum has become outdated and therefore it has become the need of the hour to update it according to the modern requirements”. The Registrar shed light on various initiatives of Sukkur IBA University, which included, National Talent Hunt Program, BBA Agri-business, Fab Lab, Behavioral Lab, Community Colleges, Mobile Science and Technology Laboratory, Solar System and much more. ***