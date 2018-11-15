Inclusion in SCO to enhance regional connectivity: Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said on Wednesday that Pakistan’s inclusion in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) had further enhanced its regional connectivity and economic prospects.

He said that Pakistan’s strategic location would make it a regional hub of trade and commerce to Central Asia and SCO member states.

He was speaking at reception hosted by Senator (R) Sehar Kamran to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-Russia diplomatic relations and the ‘Award of Cooperation’ conferred by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affair to Senator Sehar Kamran for promoting the Pakistan-Russia relations.

Deputy Chairman Senate observed that contemporary global and regional politics revolves around geo-economics and in this context, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is presenting revolutionary opportunities for regional countries to build strong economic, trade and commercial ties.

“CPEC ushered a new era of growth in Pakistan and made an attractive destination for foreign direct investment”, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said. He greeted Sehar Kamran for receiving a very well deserved state award “Award of Cooperation” for promoting friendly ties between Pakistan and Russia.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Sehar Kamran, member of Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR) and President Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) said that Pakistan and the Russian Federation are connected by a deep historical and cultural affinity, geographical proximity, and a convergence of strategic and economic interests. Besides Saleem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Faisal Vawda Federal Minister for Water Resources, Senator Sherry Rehman, Kanwal Shozab MNA and other high ranking functionaries were also present during the reception.

Alexey Y. Dedov, Ambassador of Russian Federation congratulated the Senator Sehar Kamran for receiving the Russia’s state ‘Award of Cooperation.’ He said that Senator Kamran, as a member of Senate of Pakistan and as well as the President of Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) has worked tirelessly to improve the bilateral relation between the two nations. Dedov said that Senator Kamran is a great friend of Russian Federation and we greatly value her contributions.