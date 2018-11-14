Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Minister for fair use of ADB funds

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the Local Government & Community Development Department to ensure transparent use of ADB funds for up-gradation of infrastructure and civic facilities in four cities of Punjab province and observe all rules and regulations in this regard.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said Asian Development Bank will fund 300 million dollars for the up-gradation of infrastructure and present civic facilities in four cities of Punjab province while the Punjab government would add 50 million dollars in the same programme.

Under this programme, cities of Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur would be benefitted and it is the second phase of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme while in the first phase, civic facilities in Sialkot and Sahiwal cities were upgraded.

