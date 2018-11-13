Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

APP
November 13, 2018
Labourer killed

APP
November 13, 2018

SARGODHA: A laborer died when a stone hit him during the stone blasting process at hills in Atta Shaheed police limits on Monday. According to police, Noor Hussain, 50, of Chak 107/SB was blasting stones at Block No 4, Chak 126/SB, when he received critical injuries and died in a hospital.

