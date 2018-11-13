Labourer killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A laborer died when a stone hit him during the stone blasting process at hills in Atta Shaheed police limits on Monday. According to police, Noor Hussain, 50, of Chak 107/SB was blasting stones at Block No 4, Chak 126/SB, when he received critical injuries and died in a hospital.
