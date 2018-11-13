Dacoits hit 22 times in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, jewellery, vehicles and other valuables in 22 incidents here on Monday. Fazeel was deprived of Rs 27,000 and three mobile phones in Garjakh police limits. In Ladhewala, bandits snatched Rs 32,000 and a cell phone from Mudassar. Khurram was robbed of Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone in Tatlewali area. In Gakhar, gunmen entered the house of Hashim and took away foreign currency, gold ornaments and Rs 40,000. Akram was robbed of Rs 43,000, a gold locket and cell phones in Sadar Wazirabad area.

Naveed was deprived of Rs 13,000, a motorcycle and a cell phone in the cantonment area. in Kotwali area, swindlers took away Rs 27,000 and a cell phone from a woman. Swindlers in Gakhar Mandi took away Rs 50,000 and other valuables from the shop of Nazir. In Wahndo bandits took away Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from the house of Sajad. Javed was robbed of Rs 400,000 and two cell phones in Nowshera Virkan. In Sadar Wazirabad, robbers snatched Rs 30,000 and a cell phone from Zulifqar. Swindlers took away Rs 20,000, a cell phone from Rehmat Ali, In cantonment area gunmen snatched Rs 30,000 and two cell phones from Usman Butt.

Thieves stole valuables from houses and shops of Sajad, Kashif, Ameer Haider, Sheikh Aalam, Usman and Asghar, A car of Rafique and a motorcycle of Naveed were stolen from different areas.

WOMAN INJURED: A woman received burn injuries when she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws here at Emanabad. The brother of the victim told reporters that Rukhsana was married with Adeel, who wanted to contract second marriage. He alleged Adeel and his parents set his sister on fire when she opposed the marriage plan.

TWO DIE IN WALL COLLAPSE: Two people, including a minor boy, died when a wall fell on them at Nowshera Virkan. Reportedly, a wall collapsed on Abdul Latif, 60, and his grandson Usman, 8, when a truck hit it. As a result, they both died. TWO INJURD: Bandits injured two people over showing resistance in a dacoity bid on Jinnah Road on Monday. Azam and Javed were moving on a car and near Jinnah Road Dhulley bandits intercepted them and snatched cash. The bandits shot and injured them when they put up resistance. They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital. Dhulley police are investigating.

MEDICAL CAMP: A medical camp was organised by the city traffic police at CTO office Gujranwala. At the camp doctors examined dozens of traffic wardens. On the occasion, CTO Ghulam Abbas urged traffic wardens to take preventive measures during smog. He urged citizens to get repaired their vehicles before coming on roads.