Combined Club lift Faisalabad cricket trophy

FAISALABAD Combined Club Faisalabad lifted the trophy of 1st Ijaz Farooq T20 Inter-Club District Faisalabad Cricket Championship when they defeated Khawaja Club Faisalabad by 18 runs in the final played here at the Iqbal Stadium. Ali Raza’s fine 75 for winners Combined Club was highlight of the match. Ali Raza of Combined Club won the man of the match award whereas Asif Ali Jr of SPS Club merged Player of the Tournament. After the final Secretary Faisalabad District Cricket Association Ijaz Farooq, Rana Anis and Khalid Nagra gave away the prizes.

Scores: Combined Club 193/4 in 20 Overs

Ali Raza 75, Adnan Jutt 50, Hamza Zaheer 21, M Arshed 2/46. Khawaja Club 175/9 in 20 overs (Hafiz Shahid 41, Rajab Ali 22, Jahandad Khan 21, Salman Shafqat 3/24, Khizar 2/36).