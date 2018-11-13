Bahawalpur bag Blind trophy

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur clinched the Pakistan Blind Cricket Premier League 2018 trophy after they beat Karachi by eight wickets in the final at the Dring Stadium here on Monday. Tight bowling and fielding of Bahawalpur didn’t allow Karachi to score freely. Karachi managed to score only 176 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in allotted 20 overs. M Akram was their top scorer with 63 runs while Ahsan James made 36 runs. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was the most successful bowler for Bahawalpur, he took 2 wickets. In reply, Bahawalpur chased the target with ease in just 16.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. M Rashid played a brisk knock and scored 78 runs. Moeen Ali remained unbeaten on 64 runs. Shahzaib Hasan and Abdul Wahab claimed a wicket a piece. M Rashid was later named the Man of the Match. Samiullah Chaudary, Provincial Minister for Food Govt of Punjab, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Vice President, ISF Punjab, Jam Raees Azam Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur and Syed Salman Bokhari Director Marketing PBCC distributed prizes amongst players. In other awards, Man of the Tournament in B1 category was Riasat Khan, B2 Nisar Ali and B3 M Rashid.